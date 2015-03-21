Old Soul
Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $17.84
Smoke, vanilla, and ripe dark fruit notes create a full bodied and creamy texture with a finish filled with refined cherry and blackberry notes. ABV 13%
SkuRW-OLDSL-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

