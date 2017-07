Mont-Redon Chateauneuf Du Pape

Chateauneuf-du-Pape Rhone | 750 ml | Starts at $ 51.06

Ripe black fruit aromas are offset by notes of spice, leather, coffee and pepper; rich, intense fruit flavors are set in a firm yet ripe tannic structure with a complex finish.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability