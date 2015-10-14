Montebuena
Home/Red Wine/Montebuena

Montebuena

Rioja | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Spain. Spice, lavender, black cherry, and blackberry in the bouquet; nicely balanced and concentrated. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-MONTE-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like