Menage A Trois
Home/Red Wine/Menage A Trois

Menage A Trois

Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
A juicy and bold taste of blackberry and vanilla spice with hints of black pepper giving a smooth finish. 13.95% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-MENAGT-ZIN
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like