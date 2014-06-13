Massimo
Massimo

Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $17.19
Argentina. Aromas of blueberry, violets, plum and spice with a touch of caramel and smoke. 14.5% ABV
SkuRW-MASS-MLBC
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

