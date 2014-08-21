Massimo
Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
Argentina. Robust blueberry and plum notes are structured by tobacco, spice and violet. 14.5% ABV
Brand/companymassimo
Regionmendoza
SkuRW-MASMAL-MLBC
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

