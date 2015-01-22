Lockwood
Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Aromas of clove and nutmeg complimenting the strawberry and black cherry tones has the wine finishing with balanced tannin. 13.8% ABV
SkuRW-LOCKWD-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

