Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $14.67
Fruity aromas of cherries, blackberries and plums. Warm, rounded and well structured palate with an explosion of fruit flavors. 13.5 % ABV.
SkuRW-LLAMA-MLB
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

