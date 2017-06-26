Llai Llai
Home/Red Wine/Llai Llai

Llai Llai

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $17.44
Chile. Shows up with plenty of ripe fruit in the nose and on the palate. Firm and fine a nice effort.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyllai llai
Regionbio bio valley
SkuRW-L80687-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like