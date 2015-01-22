Lido Bay
Lido Bay

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $33.54
Flavors of black cherry, ripe plum, rose petal, and currents meld with mocha, vanilla, and leather.
SkuRW-LIDOBAY-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

