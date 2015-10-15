Le Grand
Home/Red Wine/Le Grand

Le Grand

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $18.49
France. Approachable with red cherry and currant flavors balanced nicely with hints of spice. 12.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-LEGRPNTNR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like