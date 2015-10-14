Las Rocas
Las Rocas

Old Vine Garnacha | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
Spain. Spicy, rich cranberry bouquet. Dark cherry flavors. Round and full in the mouth with a fruit-filled finish. 15%
SkuRW-LASRC-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

