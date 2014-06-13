Las Rocas
Las Rocas

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $15.99
Spain. Red fruit and oak aromas with a smooth, rounded finish. 14.1% ABV
Brand/companylas rocas
Regionaragon
Rating90
SkuRW-LASR-BL
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

