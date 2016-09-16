Lalande
Home/Red Wine/Lalande

Lalande

Red Blend | 2 Bottles | Starts at $23.45
Rich aromas of blackberry fruit with spicy pepper & currant; flavors of blackberry, plum & chocolate.
Get this delivered
Brand/companylalande
Regionmendoza
SkuCO-RWL76685-DBL
Size2 Bottles
Styleblends
Type/varietalred wine

You May Also Like