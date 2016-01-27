J.McClelland Selection
Home/Red Wine/J.McClelland Selection

J.McClelland Selection

Charbono | 750 ml | Starts at $43.04
California. Robust and full bodied with ripe flavors of blueberries, blackberries, plums, and exotic spices. 14% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-JMCSL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like