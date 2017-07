Jayson Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $ 51.99

92 PTS TASTING PANEL, Anthony Dias Blue; The '12 Jayson Pinot Noir is rich and focused wit black cherry and spice with hints of toasty sweet oak; seamless and elagant on the finish.

