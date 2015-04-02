Hot Tub
Hot Tub

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $14.04
Aromas of dark fruit, oak, hints of liquorice and mocha. Full and rich, with dark fruit notes and vibrant acidity, with soft, silky tannins on the finish.
SkuRW-HOTTUB-RB
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

