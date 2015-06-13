Hob Nob
Hob Nob

Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
California. Aromas of plum and blackberry mixed with hints of mint and licorice complete with a soft and dark finish. 13% ABV
SkuRW-HBNB-MRLT
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

