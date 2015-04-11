Handcraft
Home/Red Wine/Handcraft

Handcraft

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Aromas of black cherry, black peppercorn and violet. Flavor layers of black fruit, compote, clove, spice and black currant. 14.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-HNDCRF-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like