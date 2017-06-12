Hahn
Hahn

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Shows red fruit flavors, a pretty lively palate and a lasting finish; a good choice with lightly grilled meats.
Brand/companyhahn estates
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-H64549-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

