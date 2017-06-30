Hahn
Hahn

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $18.49
Deep in color, the Hahn Cabernet shows flavors of dark fruit with slight spice; lingering finish.
Brand/companyhahn estates
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-H07414-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

