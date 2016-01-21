Grand Cru
Home/Red Wine/Grand Cru

Grand Cru

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $9.29
Aromas of raspberry, cherry & hint of vanilla. Cherry & plum flavors. Soft velvety finish. 12.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
Brand/companygrand cru vineyards
Rating81
SkuRW-GRACR-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like