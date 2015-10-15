Frontera
Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $11.49
Chile. Aromas of cherries and blackberries. Rich in flavor, balanced, and complete with a lingering finish. 13% ABV
SkuRW-FRONTCBRN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

