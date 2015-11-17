Franco Serra Barbaresco
Franco Serra Barbaresco

Red Wine | 750 ml | Starts at $31.99
Italy. Aromatic with notes of dried flowers and anise. Full-bodied with red fruit balanced by chewy tannins.13.5% ABV
SkuRW-FRASR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

