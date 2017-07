Four Vines Zinfandel Maverick '10

Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $ 20.49

89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '10 Four Vines Maverick Zinfandel is big and rather rustic, with raspberry and briary underbrush aromas that lead to ripe plum, sage and spicy caramel flavors.

