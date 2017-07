Firestone Cabernet Santa Ynez '07

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $ 19.49

Deep aromas of black currants; cherries, plums, blueberries, mocha, vanilla and clove. Rich, full flavors are well supported by chewy yet supple tannins. Long, smooth and strong finish.

