Fetzer
Home/Red Wine/Fetzer

Fetzer

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
Aromas of black cherry, blackberry, vanilla, oak and hints of herbs. Flavors of blackberry, mocha, toffee and vanilla. 13.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-FETZR-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like