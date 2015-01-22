Fetzer
Home/Red Wine/Fetzer

Fetzer

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
Layers of ripe cherries, strawberries, red licorice, and a touch of spice in the absence of oak. Approachable and instantly enjoyable. 12.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-FETZER-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like