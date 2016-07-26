El Miracle
El Miracle

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $19.49
Punchy raspberry and plum aromas indicate that this Garnacha Tintorera is no weakling. 13% ABV.
SkuRW-ELMR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

