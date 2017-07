Dow's Tawny Port 10 Years Old

Port | 750 ml | Starts at $ 33.59

89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The Dow's 10 Year-Old Tawny has bright and beautiful honey, toffee, caramel and a touch of nuts; a vibrant, sweet port of lovely, delicate structure; can't put it down.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability