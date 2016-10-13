Dominus
Home/Red Wine/Dominus

Dominus

Bordeaux | 750 ml | Starts at $194.99
Soft, supple tannins buoy layers of dark earth and cocoa; racy yet refined with a long elegant finish.
Get this delivered
Brand/companydominus
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-D75199-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like