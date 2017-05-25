Domaine de Cristia
Home/Red Wine/Domaine de Cristia

Domaine de Cristia

Chateauneuf du Pape | 750 ml | Starts at $46.99
Big and bold with flavors of licorice and sweet plush cherries with a silky smooth finish. 15% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-D12157-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalred wine

You May Also Like