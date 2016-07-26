Domaine Bousquet
Home/Red Wine/Domaine Bousquet

Domaine Bousquet

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
Aromas of cherry, plums, coffee, tobacco and toast. Medium body and a well-balanced acidity. 14.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-DOMBSPNTNR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like