DeLoach
Home/Red Wine/DeLoach

DeLoach

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
Full varietal flavors of black cherry and rich cassis, mingle in this well balanced, medium bodied wine. 13.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-DELOA-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like