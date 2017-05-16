Decoy
Home/Red Wine/Decoy

Decoy

Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $25.99
Soft and well measured on the palate. Just enough tannins to keep it firm and plenty of fruit adds smoothness.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyduckhorn vineyards
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-D19999-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like