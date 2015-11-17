Decero
Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $22.55
Argentina. Intense red fruit flavors and lifted violet aromas. Exquisitely balanced by the freshness of acidity and oak. 14.5% ABV
Brand/companyfinca decero
Regionmendoza
SkuRW-DECER-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

