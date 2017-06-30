Cypress
Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $14.49
Sails smoothly onto the palate; ripe, round and perfect for everyday sipping; excellent with hamburgers off the grill.
Brand/companycypress winery
SkuRW-C35049-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

