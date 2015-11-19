Cypress Vineyard
Cypress Vineyard

Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $14.49
California. Aromas of black currant and ripe plum. Savory red fruit flavors. Finishes with a touch of chalky tannin 13.9% ABV
SkuRW-CYPVN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

