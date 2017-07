Cousino-Macul Merlot '07

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $ 15.6

86 PTS WILFRED WONG. On the subtle side of the varietal, the red-fruited '07 Cousino-Macul Merlot exhibits flavors similar to Bordeaux's Medoc region; perky and bright in the aftertaste.

