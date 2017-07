Coppola Pinot Noir Director's Cut '12

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $ 27.15

Lush on the palate and velvety in texture. Aromas of raspberries, rose petals and cloves, followed by deep, dark flavors of cherries and plums, spices, earthy notes, tea leaves and sandalwood.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability