Cono Sur 20 Barrels
Home/Red Wine/Cono Sur 20 Barrels

Cono Sur 20 Barrels

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
Chile. Elegant and voluptuous, with aromas of fresh ruby fruits. Finished with hints of smoke. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-CONSRPNTNR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like