Conde de Valdemar Rioja Reserva '05

Rioja | 750 ml | Starts at $ 24.39

90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '05 Conde de Valdemar Rioja Reserva displays aromas and flavors of smoke, mineral, leather, spice box, and blackberry; ripe, sweetly fruited, medium-bodied wine.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability