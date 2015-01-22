Columbia
Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $19.99
Aromas of cherry and plum joined by notes of toasty oak, vanilla, and hints of mocha leaving a rich lingering finish. 13.9% ABV
SkuRW-COLUMB-MRLT
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

