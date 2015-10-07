Columbia Crest
Home/Red Wine/Columbia Crest

Columbia Crest

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
Columbia Valley. Complex blend marries lively flavors of red and black fruit punctuated with spice and caramel. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-COLCRBLND-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like