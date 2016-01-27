Colosi
Home/Red Wine/Colosi

Colosi

Nero D'Avola | 750 ml | Starts at $19.28
Italy. Smooth and supple, with intense fruit aromas. Dry, full-bodied, and youthful. 14% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companycolosi
Regionsicily
SkuRW-COLOS-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother italian
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like