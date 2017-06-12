Cline
Home/Red Wine/Cline

Cline

Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $14.69
Medium ruby color; light berry aroma; medium bodied, soft on the palate; pleasant berry flavors; medium finish.
Get this delivered
Brand/companycline cellars
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-C48636-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like