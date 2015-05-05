Chateau St. Didier-Parnac
Chateau St. Didier-Parnac

Cahors | 750 ml | Starts at $24.04
Aromas of black cherry and tobacco leaf lead into a deep red with flavors of plum and stewed fruit and coffee. 12% ABV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

