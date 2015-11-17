Chateau Andron
Chateau Andron

Red Wine | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
France. Deeply colored, with plenty of blackberry and cassis fruit. Spice and cedar notes on the firm, long finish. 13% ABV
SkuRW-CHAAND-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

