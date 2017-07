Chambers Rosewood Vineyards Muscat

Dessert Wine Fortified/Dessert | 375 ml | Starts at $ 20.2

96 PTS STEPHEN TANZER. The non-vintage Chambers Rosewood Vyds Muscat is wonderfully floral and intense on the nose, still remarkably fresh despite its raisined rancio aromas; wonderfully concentrated.

