Chalone Vineyard
Home/Red Wine/Chalone Vineyard

Chalone Vineyard

Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
California. Fresh, spicy aromas of clove and berry followed by dark cherry and a soft vanilla oak character. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-CHAL-MRLT
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like